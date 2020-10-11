IF you think getting on the housing ladder in York is tricky, you should try living in London.

Understandably, having your own parking space can be convenient in London but some of their parking spots are more expensive than a mortgage.

One parking spot in London is listed on Rightmove for a jaw-dropping £190,000- which isn’t even the most expensive parking space on the site.

The £190,000 parking spot (Photo: Rightmove)

Thankfully things aren't as quite as ludicrous round here, so we wanted to showcase the sort of properties you can snap up around York for less than it costs to stow away your family runaround just a couple of hundred miles away.

Hatfield Walk

£189,950

Hatfield Walk property (Photo: Rightmove)

This house is £50 cheaper than the London parking spot- and it also benefits from its own driveway parking spot.

It has three bedrooms and a “spacious” lounge.

Outside, there is a “good size” rear garden, as well as a shed.

Learn more about this property on Rightmove.

Woodford Place

£189,000

Woodford Place (Photo: Rightmove)

Fancy living in a two bedroom house?

This property is described as “deceptively spacious” and centrally located.

Importantly, it benefits from off street parking.

View this property on Rightmove.

Gladstone Street

£185,000

Gladstone Street (Photo: Rightmove)

This period home is on the market- and it’s £5000 cheaper than the Kensington parking space.

It has two double bedrooms and benefits from a south facing courtyard.

Curious to learn more? Visit the Rightmove listing.

Temple Avenue

£185,000

Temple Avenue (Photo: Rightmove)

Described as an “impressive family home”, this house is perfect for those with children.

It has two double bedrooms and also benefits from an open plan dining kitchen.

It’s being sold by auction and can be viewed online.

Yearsley Crescent

£175,000

Yearsley Crescent (Photo: Rightmove)

This period property benefits from two double bedrooms and it also has an impressive lounge.

A focal point of the property is the modern fitted kitchen, with a range of surfaces and wall units.

View this property on Rightmove.