A JURY has heard allegations that a man threatened his neighbour with a gun and fired it.

David Roustaby, 45, is standing trial charged with murdering David Clarke, who was 43 when died, by strangling him five months after the alleged gun incident.

In a police statement made before he died, Mr Clarke alleged that Roustaby had pointed a pistol at his head when he was visiting the defendant’s room in their block of bed sits.

“He showed me it was loaded,” the statement said.

“He then pointed it at my head. I grabbed hold of his wrist.

“He brought the gun down to the floor, he picked it up and fired it into the floor.”

Mr Clarke said he went to his own flat upstairs in the Huntington Road building.

Roustaby “came up later to say he was sorry but he wanted money, then he left,” Mr Clarke said in his statement.

Five months after he made the allegation on November 24, 2006, Mr Clarke’s body was found in the River Foss near Towthorpe Bridge on April 18, 2007, the jury at Leeds Crown Court has heard. Roustaby, now of Rawcliffe Lane, York, denies murdering him.

He disagrees with the contents of the statement.

Mr Clarke ended his November statement with the words: “Although I was shocked and alarmed by the incident, I don’t think David meant me any harm.”

The jury heard agreed evidence that police confiscated a .22 gun capable of firing blanks from Roustaby’s bedside cabinet on November 25, 2006.

Roustaby told officers at the time: “I live near Bell Farm. I had it for my own protection.”

The CPS decided not to prosecute him over the incident.

A casual friend of Mr Clarke’s, Lauren William, told the jury: “He seemed to be quite vulnerable, but a nice person to talk to. I liked to talk to him to ensure he was ok.”

She believed he had unresolved issues and was dependent to some degree on alcohol to cope with them.

He also showed signs of depression in mid-April and she was concerned for him.

Under cross-examination, she agreed that in her police statement she had described the building as a “household of misfit men”.

The trial continues.