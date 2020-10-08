THE latest map published by Public Health England shows how the area around the University of York has now seen by far the greatest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York.
The Fulford, Heslington and university area had 54 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the six day period from September 28 to October 4.
This means the area is shaded in navy blue, because it takes it above 40 cases - the maximum threshold in the map's key.
The rise appears to reflect the spike in coronavirus cases at the university, which reported yesterday that it had had 135 Covid-19 cases condfirmed.
The number of cases in this area is in stark contrast to the figures for neighbouring areas such as Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake, and Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, which had only six cases each during the same period.
The second highest number of cases in the City of York Council area is 32 in the city centre and the third highest figure is 29 for both Heworth South and The Groves, and for Tang Hall.
Outside the York council area, cases are also soaring in Pocklington, which had 35 cases confirmed - in stark contrast to another town on the other side of York: Tadcaster, which is listed as having only 0-2 confirmed cases.