THE boss of a York construction firm which has gone into administration may be feeling a sense of deja vu.
The Press revealed yesterday that administrators had been called in to manage the affairs of Evora Construction, of Clifton Moor, halting a number of projects and leaving contractors heavily out of pocket.
More business owners contacted the paper yesterday to say they stood to lose money, one saying his firm was owed about £100,000 and he knew of others set to lose six figure sums.
It has now emerged that Evora director,Richard Elam, has been through a similar situation before.
He was a director of Lotus Construction Ltd of Otley, which went into administration in 2009 after suffering significant cash flow pressures and delays with key contracts in the wake of the financial crisis.
Mr Elam, who received the BEM in the last New Year Honours for services to business and the community in York,. has not responded to repeated requests for comment by The Press.