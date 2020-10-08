MORE than 500 people have signed a petition calling on City of York Council to establish ‘safe zones’ near a York abortion clinic, which would prevent prayer vigils outside by anti-abortion campaigners.

The petition has been launched by Tom Shillito, who lives opposite a British Pregnancy Advisory Service clinic in Wenlock Terrace off Fulford Road, where a ‘40 Days For Life’ vigil is set to be staged every day until November 1.

He says he wants to prevent ‘significant distress’ to women trying to access legal healthcare, but vigil organisers claim it is trying to infringe a legal right to pray in public.

The petition, which can be seen at change.org/yorksafezones, says a bill which would prevent protesters assembling outside clinics is going through Parliament but the process is a long one. It says Ealing Council is using a Public Spaces Protection Order to enforce 100m safe zones around centres, and adds: “We ask that York City Council follow their example and protect our communities from fear and intimidation.”

Mr Shillitio said he had been intrigued by people praying opposite his flat but once he learned their reasons for being there, he found it ‘deeply disturbing’. He said: “This is not a question of religion, nor is it about freedom of speech, or even the abortion issue itself. It is a question of where and when people choose to voice their opinions.

“By protesting outside clinics, these people are causing significant distress not only to those wishing to access legal healthcare services, but also to countless others in this residential area.”

Labour councillor Aisling Musson said the York Labour Group fully supported protective measures outside clinics such as buffer zones.

Vigil organiser Sebastian Sanyal said: “We have a legal right to pray in a public space, which this petition is trying to infringe. It is clear from all the reaction we are getting how powerfully meaningful it is to pray outside the clinic where possibly hundreds of deaths have occurred. By being there we are a witness to love and truth, against the hatred and lies of the abortion business.”