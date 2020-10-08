CITY of York Council was expecting to find out tomorrow, Friday, if York would be on the government watch list after coronavirus rates soared in the city.

But a spokesperson for the council has today said they are unlikely to receive any significant update this week - as the Government has postponed an announcement until Monday.

The Government is considering changing the watch list system to a three-tier approach to coronavirus restrictions.

Leaked Government documents reveal that the new three-tier restrictions system will be announced on Monday and come into force on Wednesday next week.

Pubs and restaurants in coronavirus hotspots could also face fresh restrictions after Downing Street said new data suggests there is "significant" transmission taking place in hospitality settings.

Downing Street said on Thursday that a "range of measures" is being looked at, with a particular focus on areas in northern England such as Manchester and Liverpool, where it says infection rates are rising fastest.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick did not rule out pubs being ordered to shut in hotspots, while ministers are considering fresh financial packages to help the hardest hit areas and industries.

But with infection rates soaring in cities including Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle, regional leaders criticised the Government for not consulting them ahead of changes.

NHS Test and Trace has seen its worst week on record for the proportion of contacts it manages to trace.

Some 68.6% of close contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England were reached through the system in the week ending September 30, the lowest weekly percentage since Test and Trace began, and down from 72.5% in the previous week.

For cases handled by local health protection teams, 97.1% of contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate in the week to September 30.