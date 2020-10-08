THERE have been 73 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in both North and East Yorkshire.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 1,838.
There have been 133 new cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 4,661.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, there have been 60 new cases of Covid-19 recorded, taking the total there to 2,538.
There have been a further 17,540 cases recorded in the UK, taking the total up to 561,815.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.