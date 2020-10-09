A BACHELOR was inspired to keep two pet geese - after seeing the birds waddling along the riverbank in York.
Sven Kirby has hand reared the birds since they were five days old - after buying them for £40 each in June to keep him company during lockdown.
He even puts the pair in nappies and takes them to the pub.
The 34-year-old from Leeds named the geese Beep Beep and Norbert.
He first got the idea of keeping geese a few years ago when he was in York visiting his then girlfriend and saw some walking along the riverbank.
He said: “My ex wasn’t too keen on the idea so when we broke up I decided it was my chance to finally do it.”
When admin assistant Sven is at home the pair have free rein of the house, while at night time they live in a pen in the garden.
“I love the two of them, they’re brilliant characters and great fun to keep as pets.”