1. First UK cases of coronavirus had been staying in York StayCity hotel

We brought you coverage of the first confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

2. First coronavirus-related death in York

In March, we reported that the first coronavirus-related death in York had been confirmed.

3. Family's heartbreak after 'cruel' coronavirus death

The family of a man who died from coronavirus told of their heartbreak – and praised the “incredibly caring” York Hospital staff who battled to save his life.

4. Location of new drive-through coronavirus testing centre in York revealed

In April, it was revealed that a new drive-through coronavirus testing facility would open at Poppleton Park&Ride in York.

5. York Press readers salute unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus pandemic brought us together, with members of the public giving a helping hand to those they don’t know and others going the extra mile to look after those who need it. The Press shined a light on those who sometimes do not get the credit they deserve and who had been nominated by family, friends, acquaintances or fans.

6. York family drive all the way to Halifax for Covid test only to be turned away

The Press spoke to a York family who said they drove all the way to Halifax so their daughter could get a coronavirus test after being offered a space, only to be turned away by the centre when they arrived.

7. 'We’re Backing York' campaign

The city’s tourism industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and we wanted to help the sector bounce back by launching the We’re Backing York campaign.

8. Love Local Business campaign

The Press launched the Love Local Business campaign to coincide with the reopening of non-essential shops. We urged people to show their support by continuing the local shopping habits embraced during the lockdown