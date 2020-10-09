CHAIRS that were screwed to the floor at York Crematorium to make sure mourners keep to social distancing guidelines have now been unfastened.

Funeral director Martin Rowley raised concerns about grieving family members being able to hug and support each other during services after an incident in Milton Keynes when a son was told to move away from his mother during his father's funeral, because of social distancing.

Mr Rowley asked the council to urgently review its arrangement - which had seen chairs screwed to the floor at York Crematorium to prevent them from being moved.

He said this year has been one of the worst times to lose a loved one and that most venues now allow family groups to sit together.

And added that the crematorium team have been "wonderful" throughout the pandemic, providing an "essential service to the city in very difficult and challenging circumstances".

"They have often gone above and beyond what is expected, and dealt with funeral directors and the public with compassion and sensitivity, and for this they should be commended," he said.

A spokesperson for City of York Council said the arrangements at the crematorium have been reviewed in light of the incident in Milton Keynes.

They said: “Throughout this time family bubbles have been able to stand together and support each other during services and additional chairs made available if mourners require.

"Following a review of current arrangements and in consideration of public health advice chairs will placed unsecured in the social distanced format.

"This will allow for Funeral Directors to move them into the appropriate family bubbles. The chairs will be sanitised and placed back in there original position after each service. We recognise that this is an extremely sensitive and difficult time for all.”

Cllr Rowley added: “The loss of a loved one is the most heart wrenching experience you can go through.

"The love and comfort of family and friends is vital in getting through these dark times.

"I’m glad that the council has reviewed its position and will now allow those families the right to comfort each other at the service."