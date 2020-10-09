YORK is facing an “avalanche of redundancies” - with the latest figures suggesting unemployment could now hit more than 25 per cent.

The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics predicts that unemployment in the city could be anywhere between 11 and 27 per cent - as more than 20 per cent of the city’s retail, hospitality and leisure sectors remain on furlough.

Leigh Wilks, president of York TUC, said: “In eight years of being in this role I have never seen a situation as bad as this.

“This is even worse than the economic crisis of 2008, and we are starting to see the effects of it even before the furlough scheme has ended. I have been contacted by so many people and they all have exactly the same story – the situation is truly depressing. The city will be hit with an avalanche of redundancies”

The news comes as a Government minister told the BBC that further measures to tackle coronavirus are set to be announced.

MP for York Central Rachael Maskell said she had received a large amount of correspondence from workers in the hospitality and leisure sectors who are facing redundancy, adding: “ It is clear that the Government’s new Job Support Scheme will leave many thousands without support and an uncertain future.

“Approximately one in four jobs are in retail, hospitality and tourism, and around half of these are on part-time or zero-hours contracts. This means that the most vulnerable sectors of the workforce are going to be left out of the Government’s new support scheme.”

She added she was meeting members of the TUC to formulate a strategy to help unemployed residents.

Mr Wilks added: “The chancellor needs to do more for York. This city is the second hardest-hit area in the country. York would benefit from an extension to the furlough scheme for sectors affected by Covid, which should include tourism, hospitality and the arts. This would support viable jobs that have a future when the current crisis has passed.”