THE second death related to Covid-19 in three days has been recorded at a hospital within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the one further death within the trust takes the total to 216. The data shows that the death related to the virus sadly happened on October 6.
The news comes after the first death since June 18 was recorded at York Hospital on Tuesday.
Both deaths occurred at York Hospital. The trust also includes Scarborough.
There have been a further 13 Covid-19 related deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 43 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,323.
Patients were aged between 32 and 99 years old. All but one, aged 71, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from August 10 to October7, with the majority on or after October 6.
Their families have been informed.
