A TEENAGER who learnt how to make candles during lockdown is now juggling his studies with running a fledgling business.

Tyler Gore watched online tutorials when schools closed in March and then launched his own start-up, AIAS Candles, from his kitchen table.

Six months on, the 17-year-old Tadcaster Grammar School sixth former is now seeing rising online sales and local stockists placing regular orders for his expanding range.

“It was an idea that I had been thinking about for a while and lockdown provided me with the time to make the products, plan, and then launch because there was so little else to distract me,” said Tyler, who is studying philosophy and ethics, sociology and business studies.

“I started with six scents but that has already doubled and I am looking to launch a limited-edition Christmas scented candle, which I hope will be popular as we head towards December.”

All AIAS Candles – named after a Greek hero in mythology – are hand poured and made with 100 per cent soy wax, so they are both vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Tyler has also launched a botanical range of wax melts and is getting inquiries from as far as the US.

The start-up, which is already making a profit, aims to be a socially-conscious business, with Tyler donating a percentage of profits to conservation group Game Rangers International (GRI) in The Gambia.

Tyler hopes the experience he is gaining now will hold him in good stead as he applies for university places for next year, or potentially takes a gap year and looks to volunteer abroad, possibly with GRI, who he is already supporting.

“I don’t think anyone would have recommended launching a new business in lockdown but it worked out for me, I was as surprised as anyone to be honest,” he added.

“There have been some challenges, for example, legislation changed so I am having to look at reformulating the oils I use, but I am still expanding and it has been a great learning curve.”

For more information visit www.aiascandle.com or find AIAS Candles on Facebook at ww.facebook.com/aiascandles/