DISPOSABLE cup recycling stands have been introduced at York Station - making it easier for customers to recycle while on the move.
Until now, disposable cups were not suitable for traditional green recycling bins.
But advances in technology mean the plastic lining inside cups can now be removed during the recycling process.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has already introduced the new bins at York and is set to roll them out across all its stations.
Thomas Miles, environmental partnership manager at LNER, said: “As part of our commitment to being a responsible business, we’re pleased to introduce our new recycling stands, helping customers to recycle when travelling through our stations.
"More than ever before, people are focused on the impact they are having on the world around them so we hope that these new cup recycling stands will be a success.”
