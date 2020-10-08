FAMILIES in North Yorkshire and York are being encouraged to visit their local pharmacy if their child picks up head lice or nits.
Young people returned to the classroom last month after a prolonged period away from school because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
With children in close proximity to their friends once more, GPs in North Yorkshire and York say a return to normal is good news for head lice and nits.
Head lice and nits are very common in young children. They don’t have anything to do with dirty hair and are usually picked up from head-to-head contact.
Dr Andrew Lee, executive director for primary care and population health at NHS Vale of York CCG said: “Local pharmacies offer many of the same services local GPs do and you don’t need to make an appointment to see them.
“Please consider visiting a pharmacy first if you are concerned that your child has head lice, where suitable treatments will be available to buy without a prescription.”
It is not possible to prevent head lice and nits but they can be removed by wet combing.
If your child gets nits, you should try this method first. You can buy a special fine-toothed comb from pharmacies.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment