YORK may have lost an estimated £42 million due to university students being kept away from the city by the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research.

The research from Studee reveals the university towns and cities which have financially lost the most due to their student population being forced to leave campus and move back to their families because of Covid-19.

York is listed at 22 on the list of places that have lost the most money due to the number of students who live there.

The research found that York could have lost around £42.5 million over the last six months with many students at the University of York and York St John University not being in the city.

In terms of what the money has been lost on, it is estimated that York's grocery stores could have suffered a £17.4 million hit due to a lack of students.

Takeaways across York are estimated to have lost as much as £4 million, while the research has found that £7.4 million may have been lost due to students not being able to go out for a tipple and socialise with friends.

In addition, £4.7 million could have been lost on students not using transport and shops may have lost as much as £5.6 million from students not splashing out on new clothes.

Laura Rettie, vice president of Studee, which helps international students to find and apply to universities abroad, said: “It’s no wonder the government has been so keen to get students back to university, despite the fact mass movement of young people during a pandemic probably isn’t the wisest course of action. Students bring a huge amount of money into the areas they choose to study in - money many small towns simply can’t afford to lose.

“Students have recently been blamed for coronavirus outbreaks, but we shouldn’t be using students as scapegoats when it was the government who urged them to get back to campus, with no clear guidance about studying online instead. Sadly for many university towns across the country the economic pain is likely to be felt for many years to come.”

As part of the research, student budgeting numbers, put together by Save the Student, have been used to calculate the costs for different locations across the country.

The financial losses have been estimated based on the number of students in combination with the budgeting estimates.

For more on the methodology used, visit: https://studee.com/discover/uk-university-town-losses-pandemic/