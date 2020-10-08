A YORK MP paid visit to a new care home in the city for a socially distanced tour of the facilities.
After two years of construction, Barchester Healthcare’s Ouse View Care Home in Fulford formally opened its doors to resident admissions on September 1 this year.
York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy, visited the home last week, during which infection control guidelines were adhered to.
Mr Sturdy said: “It was a pleasure to visit Ouse View, which looks set to provide a comfortable and peaceful home for York senior citizens.”
Mr Sturdy praised the team’s professionalism and enthusiasm, stating they are “committed to protecting the health of residents at this challenging time.”
General manager at Ouse View, Pauline Hodgson said: “It was lovely to have Mr Sturdy here for the day and we very much appreciate him taking time out of his busy schedule to visit us.”
Ouse View provides residential care and dementia care for up to 64 residents.