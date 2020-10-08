STAFF and residents from a care home in York held a charity coffee morning last month to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The team from the Ouse View care home in Fulford, York, managed to raise £80 for the charity.
Pauline Hodgson, general manager at Ouse View Care Home, said: “Holding our own Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home is keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can.
“We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”
The purpose of the coffee morning is to sit down with your friends and family and catch up with a nice drink, all for a good cause.
The money raised will help Macmillan make sure no one has to face cancer alone.
After two years of construction, Ouse View Care Home formally opened its doors to resident admissions on September 1 this year.
It provides residential care and dementia care for up to 64 residents.