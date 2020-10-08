AN award-winning gin distillery has opened a new shop at York Designer Outlet ahead of its busiest period.

Family-owned artisan drinks producer Raisthorpe Distillery is expanding and is now selling a range of its gins and Yorkshire Tonics from the new store as it gears up for the pre-Christmas sales boost.

The store, on the ground floor at the outlet’s south entrance, has been fitted out with Raisthorpe’s signature branding as well as colourful displays of its Yorkshire Tonics and other drinks products.

The Yorkshire Wolds-based distillery won two Gold Stars for its Damson Gin in this year’s Great Taste Awards and receive a one-star for its Damson and Sloe Ports, as well as for its Apple and Elderflower flavour Yorkshire Tonic.

Raisthorpe’s operations director Oliver Medforth said: “We have enjoyed a previous period of trading at the York Designer Outlet which was from a stall rather than a shop.

"Customer demand for our products, particularly during the coronavirus lockdown, showed it was time for us to expand and open a full-sized store to complement our online trade.

“Customers will be able to choose from a great range of our drinks products as well as Christmas gift sets, all in a Covid-19 secure setting.”

Raisthorpe is a family business, launched more than 10 years ago by Julia Medforth at the family farm in Thixendale.

The company produces a range of award-winning gin liqueurs, vodkas and dry gin from its own still on the farm. Its products are also sold through farm shops, delis and independents as well as online at www.raisthorpemanor.com

Based at Wharram, in the Yorkshire Wolds, the company was established after Julia’s homemade Raspberry Gin Liqueur - made from an old family recipe proved a hit with guests.

From modest beginnings producing homemade gins and liqueurs in the farmhouse kitchen, the business has grown and now operates from a new facility on the farm.

Products include a range of liqueurs - sloe gin, damson gin, raspberry gin, sloe whisky, fruit vodkas (including a 9ct shimmering toffee/caramel vodka and a shimmering 9ct blood orange flavours perfect for cocktails) - gin jams and jellies.