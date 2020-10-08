MEMBERS of the family from York of missing man Joseph Cafferkey have issued an emotional appeal to help find him.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are today continuing to search locations around the city, after the 72-year-old went missing from his home in Dijon Avenue, Acomb and has not been seen since September 30.

His disappearance is out of character and police are extremely concerned for his welfare.

In a statement, Deborah Smith, Sandy Tiffney, Chrissy Green and Steve Chapman, members of his family from York, said: “We all miss Joe desperately, and we’re so worried about what has happened to him. It is completely out of character for Joe to go off without telling anyone. We just want him back safe and sound.

“Joe, who is originally from Ireland, has spent many happy years here in York. Before he retired, he worked on many building sites around the city. He has been a large part of our family for over 35 years, for over 30 years as our mum’s partner. He has many friends, and loved the outdoor life, volunteering at St Nick’s nature reserve.

"We can’t think of any reason why he would just disappear like this out of the blue. We believe that he had an injury which may have affected his judgement.

“We know the police are doing their best to find Joe and get him home. We urge anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, to call the police straight away.

"Please check your gardens, outbuildings or sheltered or overgrown areas and if possible please share this appeal on social media, or do anything you can to help bring Joe back to us.

“Please Joe, if you have gone away of your own accord please let us know that you’re safe and well.”

Joseph is described as white, medium build, with receding grey hair. He speaks with a strong Irish accent.

Police enquiries have confirmed that he suffered a fall at his home on Saturday September 26 which required medical attention to a stomach injury.

Also, due to the colder conditions and heavy rain in recent days, this has increased the risk of being been exposed to the elements if he has become unwell, fallen or lost while walking.

Anyone who may have seen Joseph should contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference number: 12200173603.