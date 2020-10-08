A YOUNG girl has completed a running challenge to support a local hospice in memory of her grandma who sadly she never had chance to meet.
Chloe Marshall, 8, decided that she wanted to raise money for St Leonard’s Hospice in memory of her grandma, who sadly passed away a year before she was born.
The youngster chose to support the hospice as they cared for her grandma up until she passed nine years ago.
Throughout August, Chloe, who attends Hempland Primary School in Heworth, York, ran a total of 31km around the local area, running 1km everyday of the month.
During her runs, Chloe wore a St Leonard’s t-shirt to show everyone who she was supporting and to raise some awareness.
This was a special effort from Chloe as she has a rare autoimmune disease called juvenile dermatomyostis, which effects her muscles and skin.
She was diagnosed when she was six-years-old and is still receiving treatment under the care of the Leeds General Infirmary.
Chloe’s mum, Nicola Marshall, said: “She has done so well, her family and friends are very proud of her.”
The young runner has raised over £640 for the hospice so far, and her donation page remains open.
It can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3nwu3zd
St Leonard’s was forced to suspend some services and cancel fundraising events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the hospice relies on these events for income, this resulted in some loss financially.
Therefore, fundraisers like Chloe’s are highly beneficial to St Leonard’s.
For more information about St Leonard’s Hospice, visit: www.stleonardshospice.org.uk