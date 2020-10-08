A NORTH Yorkshire girl and her support dog are set to feature on BBC’s Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need.

Molly, 12, has Cerebral Palsy, which affects her balance, reduces her concentration and makes it difficult for her to walk far.

As Molly has grown up she has found support and friendship from Chess, her assistance dog and a charity called Support Dogs, based in South Yorkshire.

The youngster is set to appear on the show supported by Adam Henson, who will be checking in with Molly throughout her ramble via video.

Ahead of the ramble, Molly said: “I’m very excited to be taking part this year and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Despite the challenges Molly and her family have faced, she is still a positive young girl who loves animals, horse riding and most of all her assistance dog.

Molly’s mum, Emma, said: “We’re so proud that she will be taking part in this year’s Countryfile Ramble for Children in Need.

“I know she will enjoy the challenge every step of the way, especially with Chess by her side.”

The Support Dogs charity is dedicated to increasing independence and quality of life for children and young people with various medical conditions.

The charity provides training and support for specialist assistance dogs to achieve this.

It aims to encourage young people like Molly to be more independent at home and provide walking assistance.

Since the Countryfile Ramble began in 2015, it has raised more than £7.9million for charity. This year, other Covid-safe ramble challenges will take place in various location across the UK.

The BBC show will air on Sunday November 1.