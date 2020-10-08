A MAN has died in a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire early this morning (Thursday).
Police are currently at the scene of the collision on the A19 at South Kilvington, near Thirsk.
The crash was reported at 5.30am and happened on the southbound carriageway.
It involved two vehicles - a white Audi A4 and a black Peugeot, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force added: "Sadly, the man who was driving the Peugeot was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Audi was uninjured."
The A19 is shut southbound between the A61 and A170 near Thirsk while emergency services deal with the collision.
The road is likely to be closed until around midday, North Yorkshire Police said.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information about the collision, including any dash-cam footage, is asked to email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting the reference number 12200176606.
Please note the #A19 southbound is closed between the #A61 & #A170 at #Thirsk whilst emergency services deal with a serious RTC. Please follow the yellow diamond for diversion route https://t.co/9qHlVLcK4o— T/Inspector Paul Cording👐🏻😷↔️ (@OscarRomeo1268) October 8, 2020
