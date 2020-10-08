FIREFIGHTERS used cutting equipment to free a man from a vehicle after a serious crash on a major road in North Yorkshire early this morning (Thursday).
Police are currently at the scene of the collision, which involved two vehicles, on the A19 at South Kilvington, near Thirsk.
It was reported to North Yorkshire Police at 5.30am.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Thirsk and Northallerton were called to the collision, adding: "Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the male occupant and left him in the hands of paramedics."
The A19 is shut southbound between the A61 and A170 near Thirsk while emergency services deal with the collision.
Motorists should follow the yellow diamond for the diversion route.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information about the crash is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number below.
