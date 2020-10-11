POP star and heart-throb Peter Andre could always count on scores of screaming fans when he came to York - but were you one of them?

Whether he was appearing at a pop concert - or staging a promotional appearance - there was no holding back the hordes of adoring fans.

Our Press photographers have taken many pictures over the years of Peter's visits to York - are you some of the 'Mysterious Girls' in the photos? If so, we'd love to hear from you - and see your photos of when you met Peter too!

In 2013, hundreds of fans braved pouring rain for hours to catch a glimpse of the heart-throb when he visited York to launch his new fragrance.

Peter was in the city to launch the scent Forever Young and some fans had queued outside The Perfume Store in Coney Street for more than four hours to see him.

Peter Andre meets some fans at The Perfume Shop in Coney Street - are you in these photos?

A few months later, Peter was back in York for a gig at York Barbican.

Are you the 'Mysterious Girl' in this photo? Or in the crowd?

Press photographer David Harrison attended the gig and took some great pictures of Peter and his adoring fans.

One photo shows a woman holding up a home-made poster covered in hearts with the words: "I'm your Mysterious Girl!!!" - a reference to one of Peter's biggest and best-loved hits.

If you love sharing memories of York, please join our new Facebook group - Why We Love York - Memories. Click here to join.

Meanwhile, in March 2017, Peter showed he had a big heart when he popped into The Gravers care home in Wigginton Road, York, as a surprise for Cheryl Pratt ahead of Mother’s Day.

Peter makes a surprise visit to York to call on Cheryl Pratt in 2017

The surprise visit had been arranged behind Cheryl's back by her family with the help of a TV show and was to offer comfort to her following the sudden death of her father.

York Slimming World consultant Sue Coates met Peter in 2018 at the organisation’s awards ceremony, which he co-hosted in Birmingham - and got a photo with him too.

Sue said: "Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant."

Sue with Peter at the Slimming World awards in 2018

Peter said he was thrilled to meet Sue at the event. He commented: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards. I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.

"Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made the changes they had to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their consultant and group every week. So there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that Slimming World and people like Sue are very special."