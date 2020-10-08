Look at this collection of York drinking establishments from down the years.
Pictured above, calling 'Time' at the William Bass...pubgoers raise their glasses to the city centre pub in 1991.
1989 The William Bass pub in Market Street, York.
In 1989, Barrie Creaser and his wife knew the pub trade inside and out after 10 years as extremely successful tenants with Tetleys they had been handed the task of achieving similar success at the Magpie Inn in Penley's Grove Street, York.
1987 Barry Dick (right), landlord at the Magpie Inn, enjoys a game of pool with Stan Anderson, a regular there for 16 years.
The newly refurbished lounge area at the Magpie Inn, September 1987.
In a brave attempt to restore some of the lost old qualities to the city's nightlife, the Nineteenth Hundred in Church Street had been renamed the Golden Lion. The 1983 "golden" theme was picked up in the rich button-back upholstery of the banquet seating, the stools, the patterned carpet, and the soft lighting.
Pictured in 1983, the Nineteenth Hundred, renamed the Golden Lion.
Manager Lawrie Bradley drinks to the recently re-opened Golden Lion and its new image in 1983.
Pictured in 1976, the Victoria on the corner of Heslington Road and Cemetery Road. Entrance to both bars is via Cemetery Road.
1976 Jean and Terry Dewsbury at the bar in the new lounge of the Victoria, York.
And in 1976, with the National Railway Museum close by, the Jubilee Hotel took delivery of a new sign. A handsome plaque featuring a Jubilee engine.
Some of these pictures are bound to jog a memory or two.
.