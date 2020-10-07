THE latest Public Health England map shows 39 coronavirus cases in the Fulford, Heslington and university area of York alone - and another 32 in Pocklington.
The two areas are shaded in dark blue because of the high numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Other areas with large numbers of cases include Tang Hall and Holgate South and The Groves, with 24 each, Holgate East and the city centre, with 23 each, Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham with 17 and Clifton West and Skelton with 15.
The cases were confirmed during the period from September 27 to October 3.
