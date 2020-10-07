CRANES were brought in today to recover a boat from York’s River Ouse after it started listing in the water.
A local resident said it had been in the river for several days, tethered to the bank just downstream of Blue Bridge and the Ouse’s confluence with the River Foss.
It did not seem to be in good condition and it appeared to have got into difficulties after the river recently flooded following heavy rainfall in the Dales catchment over the weekend.
Another passerby said they thought it had been left high and dry when the river levels receded with the boat still tethered at one end.
The driver of the York Crane Hire Ltd crane said it had been asked to remove the boat by the council, and it would not be an easy or straightforward task, although the intention was to get it out of the water at some time this evening.
A spokeswoman said a second, 100 tonne crane was being brought in later to assist in getting the boat out.
