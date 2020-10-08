NEW jobs are being created as a supplier of security products, ID cards, and specialist print equipment expands into the UK.
cards-x, which was founded in Germany, has opened an office and distribution centre on Showfield Lane in Malton, which will create 10 jobs over the coming year.
Positions will include technical, sales and marketing roles.
The company's products are used in a range of businesses, from public sector organisations to sporting venues and visitor attractions.
It sells plastic card printers and related consumables that enable customers to produce their own personalised ID cards.
Andy Reeves, who is managing director of the UK division, said: “cards-x has an unrivalled track record in the market and there is a clear gap in the UK for a company that can quickly and efficiently provide a vast range of products, as well as an expert accreditation service."
“The expansion of cards-x also comes at a defining point for the industry, with the Covid-19 pandemic currently driving demand for cards to offer more than just identification, and that can also be used for financial transactions, such as cashless catering.
"Plus, there is more appetite now for digital identification passes that can be presented on smart phones, and these are both markets that cards-x is already at the forefront of."