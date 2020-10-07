THERE have been 66 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area in the last 24 hours, as well as new cases in both North and East Yorkshire.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area now stands at 1,765, compared to 1,699 yesterday.
There have been 71 new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 4,528.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, 54 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total there to 2,478.
There have been a further 14,162 cases of the virus recorded in the UK overnight, taking the total up to 544,275.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.