RESIDENTS who are required to self-isolate by the Government’s test and trace scheme will be eligible for one-off payments to support them through the 14-day quarantine period.

The new Test and Trace Support Payment scheme from the Government is for people on low incomes who are unable to work from home while they are self-isolating.

The new scheme will also apply to eligible self-employed people who can prove they are unable to work while self-isolating. Information on how to apply for a self-isolation support payment is available at www.york.gov.uk/selfisolate. Application forms will be available at this link from October 12.

Where earnings are affected by self-isolating, applicants may be entitled to a one-off 'Test and Trace Support Payment' of £500.

Anyone told to self-isolate by the NHS’s scheme must do so or face a fine.

Those eligible for a Test and Trace Support Payment will have been:

• asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace either because they have tested positive for coronavirus on or after September 28, or have recently been in close contact with someone who has tested positive

• in receipt of one or more benefits.

Support may also be available for those who don't meet the Government’s eligibility criteria. Details of the council's 'discretionary scheme' will be published soon at www.york.gov.uk/selfisolate.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, said: “We know that as well as health concerns, the coronavirus pandemic has given many people additional financial worries. Besides administering this new scheme, we are also here to help people maximise any benefits and extra payments they’re eligible for, and to give sound advice to help them manage through these difficult times.

“Anyone who believes they are eligible from September 28, can email: self-isolationsupport@york.gov.uk .”