A MAN has been charged in connection with a stand-off in a York street in which police were allegedly threatened by a man brandishing a hammer.
Armed police attended the scene in Lucas Avenue, Clifton, York, yesterday evening (Tuesday) as part of routine inquiries into criminal damage to a pub window.
When they arrived, a man inside the flat allegedly “threatened officers, brandished a hammer, and smashed a window,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
The force today confirmed that a 35-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence and obstructing police during the incident yesterday, and criminal damage to the window of a pub in Clifton, York, last month.
He is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on January 25, 2021.
Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene of the drama last night.
The force added that the incident was brought to a safe conclusion and no one was injured.
A spokesperson said: "We know this must have been a concerning incident for residents living nearby, and we're grateful for their patience and understanding."