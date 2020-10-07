A VACANT building within the city walls is being transformed into a vibrant pop-up space for artists and crafters.

The disused Minster Vans property at 111 Micklegate has been handed over to Social Vision as part of its partnership with York developers North Star to help grassroots organisations showcase their work.

The building has permission for a hotel to be built next year, creating around 45 new jobs.

Until the refurbishment, Anni and Ervins Maslakova, who run Nelson Bakery, and Matthew Chalk and Yvonne Blenkinsop, of the York Candle Company, have been invited to take over the building and forecourt.

They are creating a space for artists and crafters to sell their wares, along with a pop-up cake shop, which are being launched at a pirate event this Saturday, October 10 from 9am to 5pm.

Joe Gardham, of Social Vision, said the team would be giving the empty property a new lease of life.

This latest venture follows Social Vision's success last year at The Malthouse in The Crescent which was transformed from a derelict warehouse into a vibrant 'wonderland' with street food, beer and cocktail bars, a souk-style market, art studios and family entertainment.

"York, and in particular Micklegate, is famed for its creatives and artisans, but access to affordable properties is an ongoing issue for the sector – stifling innovation and culture across the city," said Joe.

Joe Gardham, of Social Vision, pictured last year at The Malthouse, The Crescent.

"This project will create much needed space, albeit on a temporary basis, for us to enjoy the delights of the local creative sector."

Matthew, of the York Candle Company, said: "As a local crafter, it’s been almost impossible this year to find places to trade due to event cancellations and like so many others, we were left feeling very uncertain about the future of our business.

"Thanks to Social Vision and North Star, we’ve been able to create a community space for local artists, crafters and traders to safely showcase their work to the public. The location on Micklegate is perfect for this, due to the accessibility to the public, and the space means that we can provide the same opportunity to other traders in similar positions."

Anni and Ervins said they were grateful for the opportunity to trade at the property for three months.

Ervins said: "We have been looking for affordable space to rent for over a year and it’s incredibly hard to find cost effective property in York.

"Small independent business owners have to face the reality of extremely high rent and rates but at the same time empty premises over the York area are growing in numbers."

The Malthouse, in The Crescent, which was turned into a community space in 2019.