POLICE are calling on people who live in Acomb, Holgate or Foxwood to help them with an important request.
They are asking residents to check their sheds, gardens and any outbuildings for any sign of missing man Joseph Cafferkey.
⚠ Important request for York residents ⚠— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) October 7, 2020
We are asking everyone living in #Acomb, #Holgate and #Foxwood to go out and check your:
▶ garden
▶ shed
▶ outbuildings
for any sign of #missing Joseph Cafferkey.
➡ Full details: https://t.co/UVmFMzbZpx
✔ Please RT pic.twitter.com/bGtfxi1lSG
Mr Cafferkey, 72, from Acomb, was last seen by a neighbour on September 30.
Police have been searching for him since he was reported missing on October 2, but he has not yet been found.
His family are very concerned for his welfare, as his disappearance is out of character.
Anyone who sees Mr Cafferkey, or knows where he is, please call 101, select option 1, and quote reference number 12200173603.