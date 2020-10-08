ORGANISERS of awards which celebrate the best of Yorkshire's thriving food scene have unveiled this year's shortlist.

Hotels, shops, restaurants and drink producers are among those vying to win one of the 15 categories of the Garbutt & Elliott Yorkshire Food and Drink Business Awards.

More than 150 businesses entered the awards, which are now in their third year and champion businesses who are making their mark in the industry.

York-based chartered accountants Garbutt & Elliott who also have an office in Leeds, have selected a shortlist of 57 businesses.

G&E members and chef consultant and Overall Winner judge, Stephanie Moon, are visiting their premises to tour behind the scenes and interview the owners ahead of a virtual celebration of winners on October 21.

Shortlisted entrants include York-based Galtres Lodge Hotel and Malton's Yorkshire Tonics which are up for Young Business of the Year; and York Gin, in the category for SME above £500k; while restaurants York Ambiente Tapas and Partisan are both vying for the Nourish Yorkshire award.

Both York Food Festival and Malton Food Festival have been nominated for the Spirit of Yorkshire award.

Michael Hjort, the artistic director of the York Food Festival, is in the frame for Yorkshire Ambassador along with Gilly Robinson, head tutor at the Malton Cookery School; and Ben Thorpe, creator of York on a Fork blog.

York drink producers FITCH Brew Co. and Dunesford Vineyard, along with Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice are shortlisted for the Quench Yorkshire award, while Demijohn, York’s liquid deli and Castle Howard Farm Shop and Butchery are in the running for the Independent Retailers award.

Tony Farmer, G&E partner, said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the region’s finest food and drink producers.”

Harrogate-based producers have also been shortlisted across a variety of categories including Harrogate Tipple who have been nominated for SME above £500k, The Wild Plum, nominated for Yorkshire Brand of the Year, Saffron Tree, nominated for Young Business of the Year and Kirsty’s who are nominated for the Business Innovation award.

Stephanie Moon said: “The Garbutt & Elliott Food and Drink awards going virtual is virtually fantastic because it’s taking the food and drink awards and making it open to everybody. It gives the winners the chance to have their moment, tell their family and friends and everyone can see their moment which is brilliant."