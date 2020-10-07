THERE have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation trust, after the first death since June was recorded yesterday.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the total amount of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 215. The total remained at 214 for over 15 weeks until yesterday, when the first death since June 18 was recorded within the trust.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 16 further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 54 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,280.
Patients were aged between 43 and 93 years old. All but one, aged 79, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 28 to October 6 with the majority being on or after October 2.
Their families have been informed.