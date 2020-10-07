A BUS operator in York has launched a new app to give passengers more confidence in using public transport.
Reliance Motor Services has teamed up with UK technology company, Passenger, to offer customers the myTrip app which features live information on bus passenger levels, helping improve customer confidence in the ability to safely social distance on board.
Through myTrip app, passengers can purchase tickets for bus routes in Yorkshire using cashless options, as well as view real-time information on bus locations.
Gary Newby, managing director at Reliance Motor Services, said: “We’re pleased to be bringing myTrip’s extensive functionality to bus users in the York and North Yorkshire area.
"We want to offer all our customers the peace of mind that our buses are clean, safe and allow for sufficient social distancing. myTrip allows us to do this easily while improving customer experience, with the ability to buy tickets online, too.
"We hope myTrip will aid confidence in bus travel around the area and encourage passengers to return to public transport, knowing that we have invested in every measure possible to safeguard their safety.”
Connexions buses is also partnering with myTrip and the app will be available to Connexions bus users later this month.
myTrip is available to download from the App Store for iOS and Android’s Play Store.