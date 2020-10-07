A YORK construction firm has gone into administration, halting building projects and leaving contractors heavily out of pocket.

The demise of Evora Construction comes less than five months after it said it had secured new contracts worth £4 million despite the pandemic, including a new GP surgery, a convenience store and a family stand at a football club.

It also comes less than a year after Evora director Richard Elam was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours for services to business and the community in York.

The Press reported then that the firm had been celebrating its 10th anniversary with a turnover of £15 million and £9 million worth of projects secured for 2020.

Evora’s website states that the company's affairs, business and property are now being managed by Robert Sadler of Auker Rhodes Accounting Limited, who was appointed administrator on Monday and would be contacting all known creditors in due course.

The Press asked both Mr Sadler and Mr Elam for comment yesterday but neither has responded as yet.

A contractor, who did not wish to be identified, told The Press their firm was owed more than £100,000 by Evora for work done on some of its sites and they believed they would receive none of this money. They believed many more contractors were out of pocket and the amount lost would run into millions.

A worker said he had been working on an Evora site and was due to be paid £600 on Friday, which he believed would not now receive, and he said many others would be in a similar position.

Building projects which Evora were involved in until Monday include the creation of 14 luxury residential units at Bootham House, on the junction of Bootham and Marygate.

Schemes they have been involved in in the past include the creation of a living heritage museum at The Bar Convent, an extension and alterations to Haxby & Wigginton Methodist Church, an extension to Deans Garden Centre at Stockton on Forest, the conversion of offices into apartments at Clifton Moor and the creation of York Cocoa Works in Castlegate.

Evora still says on its website that it is a 'professional and focussed provider of high quality construction services across every stage of a properties life-cycle...That service incorporates new build, fit out, shop fitting and refurbishment along with a full reactive and planned maintenance service.'

