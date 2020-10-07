POLICE are today searching York with a drone as they become increasingly concerned for a man who has been missing for a week.
Joseph Cafferkey, 72, from Dijon Avenue, Acomb, has not been seen since lunchtime last Wednesday (September 30).
North Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday, October 7) confirmed they are using a drone to scour areas of the city in a bid to locate the retired building site labourer.
A police spokesperson said: "There has been a good response from members of the public following the police appeal to find him. Officers are urging people to get in touch if they see Joseph or know where he is."
Joseph is described as white, medium build, with receding grey hair. He speaks with a strong Irish accent.
He has family connections in Warrington in Cheshire, Holyhead in Wales and in County Mayo, Republic of Ireland.
Anyone who may have seen Joseph should contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12200173603.
