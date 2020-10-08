IT'S a photo to make your heart melt.
The Press Camera Club member Rachel Platts took this photo of her sprocker spaniel Alfie by the Foss.
She entered it into a calendar competition - and won one of the coveted spots.
The competition, run by Sprocker Assist, asked for dog owners to send in their favourite photos of their pets for a charity calendar.
I'm sure you will agree that Rachel's image of Alfie deserves to be our Photo of the Day.
