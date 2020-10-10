By day, Adam Owen is a builder- but in his spare time, he also works as a look-alike of Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

He is said to be “one of the most accurate lookalikes in the UK” and has amassed over 32,000 followers and fans on his look-alike Facebook page (@captainjacksparrowuk).

Thanks to his look-alike career, Whitby-born Adam has brushed arms with celebrities and has even jetted off to exotic locations around the world.

Adam as Captain Jack Sparrow (Photo: Adam Owen)

Adam also uses his look-alike career for good, often going to children’s hospitals in full costume and raising money for children’s charities.

He told The York Press that his look-alike career started off as a bit of fun- he couldn’t imagine that it would one day lead to him brushing arms with celebrities and jetting off around the world.



He said: “I was approached in 2014 by a pirate group in Whitby- I thought joining them sounded like a fun idea at the time so I put together a rough Captain Jack costume.

“As pictures started to go online, I was approached by quite a few agencies asking if I would go onto their books.

“Since then, I have improved my costume- and the rest is history.”

Adam (central) with a group of pirates

‘The secret to becoming Jack Sparrow is rum’

Surprisingly, Adam wasn’t a huge fan of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies- but since becoming a look alike he’s become a big fan.

When asked what his secret is to perfecting Captain Jack’s mannerisms, Adam had one clear answer:



“Rum-that’s the secret,” he joked.

One of Adam’s favourite memories as a lookalike was when he was invited to Bahrain.



He said: “It was boiling hot and we had to spend four or five hours in costume- but we were put up in this expensive villa that must have cost thousands to hire for the weekend



"We were also given free food and drink for whole the time we were there.”

Adam out of costume- (Facebook/@AdamOwen)

Another surreal moment for Adam was when he was invited to Jamie Milner’s (football player for Liverpool) charity ball near Manchester.

A whole host of celebrites were there, including the entire Liverpool football team and even pop group, Little Mix.

Adam said: “I was approached by a guy at the party who said he recognized me from my social media accounts.



“It wasn’t until afterwards that I realized it was actually Jamie Milner himself”.

Mr Owen also recalled the surreal moment when he was in the green room at the party with Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs.

(Facebook/@@captainjacksparrowuk)

He said: “We found some mobility scooters in the green room- and me, a Mr T look-alike and Ricky Wilson were racing around the green room in them.”

You can find out more about Adam and even book his act through his Alive Network page.