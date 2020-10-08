The government announced a fair time ago that a track and trace app was imminent so I bought an iPhone 5s in anticipation of helping our country fight the virus.
Great - only to find that I could not afford the correct smart phone to actually get the app as it does not work on older smart phones.
So I can only conclude that you need to have money to be 'saved' by our government? Or am I being unhelpful?
Stephen Hutchinson,
Fox Glade,
Stamford Bridge,
York
