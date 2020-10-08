SO now Mr Trump is saying don’t be scared of the coronavirus it is not as bad as the flu. Approximately 200,000 people in the USA have died from the virus.
I would imagine the relatives of those who have died would argue with him about that stupid statement.
And guess what, he is out of hospital - takes his mask off and starts shaking hands and coming up close to speak to people. What a wonderful example he is.
Perhaps one of these days he will realise that he is not God’s gift to the world and understand that no one is indispensable, not even him.
Maureen Robinson,
Broadway,
York
