SELBY River Ouse Swing bridge on the A63 will undergo maintenance work and its annual service during the half term period.
The A63 over the bridge will be closed during the works which will take place from 6pm on October 23 until 6am on November 2.
The project involves replacing the steel transition plates between the approach road and the steel bridge deck.
The annual service will also be carried out during this time.
Councillor Karl Arthur said: “The transition plates had been adjusted during yearly services to minimise noise and vibration as traffic passes over.
“However, due to age and general wear it is no longer possible to adjust them further and movement of the plates has become excessive. As such it is essential that we carry out these works now.”
Advance warning signs will be in place and there will be a signed diversion during the road closure period.
Operatives working on site will be observing all Government guidelines on safe social distancing.
Councillor Stephanie Duckett went on to say: “The work has been timed for the school holidays to minimise disruption, but we apologise for the inevitable delays.”