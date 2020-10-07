Armed police and a negotiator were involved in a stand-off with a man allegedly brandishing a hammer in a York street.
Officers were alerted to Lucas Avenue, in Clifton, York, at 4.15pm yesterday (Tuesday) as part of routine inquiries into criminal damage to a pub window.
When they arrived, a 35-year-old man inside the flat allegedly “threatened officers, brandished a hammer, and smashed a window,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
“Specially-trained firearms officers were deployed to the scene to keep everyone safe, while a police negotiator spoke to the man.”
Fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.
The force added: "This incident last night in York was brought to a safe conclusion.
"A man was arrested, and no one was injured.
"We know this must have been a concerning incident for residents living nearby, and we're grateful for their patience and understanding."
