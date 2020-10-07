POLICE discovered a "large quantity of class C drugs" in York when they went to arrest a man wanted on recall to prison.
Officers attended an address in Acomb yesterday (Tuesday) looking for a 38-year-old York man who was wanted on recall to prison for breach of licence and for failing to attend court earlier this year.
While at the property, officers say they found a large quantity of class C drugs and drugs paraphernalia.
The man was further arrested on suspicion of possessing class C drugs with intent to supply, police said.
A 28-year-old woman who was also at the property was arrested on suspicion of the same offence.
Police said that following a search in custody, the woman produced a package containing suspected class A drugs and was further arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The arrests followed a morning of proactive patrols by officers from across York Neighbourhood Policing teams aimed at targeting street dealing of drugs in the city.
"Officers made a number of stop searches, locating a small amount of drugs as a result."
The man and woman currently remain in police custody.
Comments are closed on this article.