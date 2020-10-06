ONE area of York has seen 27 cases of coronavirus confirmed over a six day period recently.
Latest figures from Public Health England show the Fulford, Heslington and university area had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the City of York Council boundaries between September 26 and October 2.
The next highest figure was 22 in Heworth South and The Groves, and then 21 in Holgate East and 19 in Clifton Without and Skelton.
There were 18 cases in Poppleton. Rufforth and Askham, 17 in the city centre, 16 in Tang Hall, 15 in Osbaldwick, 14 in Heworth North and Stockton and 13 in South Bank and Dringhouses.
Outside of York, Pocklington saw a notable number of cases confirmed in the same period - 21.