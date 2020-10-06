THE University of York has seen another jump in the number of students and staff with coronavirus.
It said that as of 4.10pm today, it was aware of 113 individuals within the university community who were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
It said that since its previous update yesterday afternoon, it had been notified of 39 new cases, which were included in the total figure, adding: "We have around 4,500 members of staff and a student body of around 18,000."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment