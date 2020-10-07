A ROW about air quality has broken out between councillors ahead of Clean Air Day 2020 tomorrow.

The council has highlighted its efforts to tackle air pollution.

But a Labour councillor accused the Liberal Democrats of failing to publicly support their own policy to close The Groves to traffic.

City of York Council is focusing on its Kick the Habit campaign - which asks people to turn off their vehicle engine while they are parked or waiting in traffic - saying this helps cut pollution, improve residents' health and save drivers' money.

The Lib Dem and Green Party led local authority also highlighted other efforts to improve air quality - including electric buses, encouraging taxis to switch to low emission vehicles and plans for electric car charging hubs.

But Labour councillor Pete Kilbane said: “The anti-idling policy is uncontroversial but in terms of the air quality challenges the city faces, will not achieve that much and fails to discourage car-bound journeys to the city centre.

“[The Lib Dems] have declined to work to implement policies voted for by the council, such as restricting non-essential vehicle journeys in the city centre, declined to participate in a cross-party working group to reduce car dependency, and they have declined to publicly support their own administration’s Groves low traffic neighbourhood trial. These are the necessary air quality improvement proposals upon which they should be judged."

The Groves closure trial has been led by Green councillor Andy D'Agorne, the executive member for transport.

Cllr Paula Widdowson hit back - and said improving air quality has been a priority for the council.

Cllr Widdowson, Lib Dem executive member for climate change, said: “Whilst the Labour group are preoccupied with playing party politics, the Liberal Democrat led administration is committed to making York greener and cleaner, and improving York’s air quality for the benefit of generations to come is a crucial step towards achieving this.

“While the council is focussing on longer term policies, we all must work together to improve air quality in the city.

"Even smaller changes to our daily lives can make a big difference, and Clean Air Day is a great opportunity to help spread this message."