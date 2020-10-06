YORK is said to be the most haunted city in the world - and now the city's '12 Most Haunted Places' have been listed by a hotel bookings website.
Hotels.com says many ghosts reside in pubs including Ye Olde Starre Inne in Stonegate, which has a couple of spooky black cats, and The Golden Fleece in Pavement, with Lady Alice Peckitt, wife of a former Lord Mayor of York, and a Canadian airman who fell to his death from an upstairs window
The list, available at https://uk.hotels.com/go/england/most-haunted-places-york, also includes the Treasurer's House where, in 1953, a plumber working on the house saw a carthorse emerge through a wall, followed by a column of Roman reserve legionaries.
It says the Yorkshire Museum has the ghost of a man in Georgian clothes who repeatedly pulls a book off a shelf on Sunday evenings, the Snickleway Inn in Goodramgate has an 'undefined presence of great and utter evil in the cellar' and the Theatre Royal is haunted in the room behind the dress circle by the Grey Lady – a lovestruck young nun who fell for a nobleman and was bricked up.
The Minster is said to have been visited by a sailor's ghost in the 1920s but 35 Stonegate is said to be the most haunted house in York with at least 14 different ghosts, including a balding monk.